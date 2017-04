A 9-year-old Cubs fan is headed to the big game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 3.

In a video that is now going viral, Kolt Kyler can be seen talking with his dad.

Little did he know he would be gifted with the tickets of a lifetime to Wrigley Field.

In a tweet by Hannah Himes, Kolt’s older half-sister, she says “[Kolt was] Surprised with Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm and on the baseball field. Hey may or may not be their biggest fan!”

Upon hearing he’d be heading to the game, Kolt couldn’t contain his emotions.

Watch the heartwarming video below.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017