COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular cookie brand sold at Walmart and other retailers has been recalled from all stores because it may contain undeclared milk .

Jimmy’s Cookies LLC is recalling The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies (Lot #047), sold in retail stores and distributed nationwide.

The Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies LOT #047 are packed 10 cookies to a 14 ounce container with an orange label. LOT #047 can be found printed in black ink on the top of the package.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. An investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s labeling process, according to the FDA.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should throw away the product or return it to the store for a refund.

If you have any questions, call 973-779-8500.