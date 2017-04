COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We have an update on a story we first brought to you last week.

Henry Sutherland and his family are looking for a little help.

Henry is autistic and in need of a service dog to help keep him safe.

The family was denied coverage by their insurance company and the cost is about $10,000.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks and FOX21 and SOCO CW are teaming up for “Spreading Smiles.”

The team wants to help the family get the money they need to train their dog.

The Sutherland family has set up a YouCaring page to raise money for Skye’s training. Tap here to visit the page.

The Alpine Autism Center, which Henry attends, is holding a 5k walk on April 29 at America the Beautiful Park. Tap here for more information.