COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 4470 Royal Pine Drive near Briargate Parkway and Powers Boulevard.

Police say the suspect handed a note to the cashier demanding money. The cashier complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect suggested he was armed with a weapon, but no weapon was seen, according to authorities.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, white sneakers and a blue Kansas City Royals hat.

Call police if you have any information.