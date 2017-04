COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — How do you feel about a Unicorn Frappuccino?

The beverage is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a creme frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle.

It’s then topped off with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.

The frappuccino doesn’t contain coffee and is caffeine free.

The specialty drink is only available through this Sunday, April 23 at participating Starbucks locations.

