COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting near Memorial Park last week.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of South Institute Street and East Vermijo Avenue. The victim has been identified as Alton J. Kelly, 25, of Colorado Springs.

Kelly’s death was the 10th homicide of 2017 in Colorado Springs.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).