COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who tried to rob a central Colorado Springs convenience store late Tuesday night.

Police said the robbery happened just before midnight at the Diamond Shamrock at the Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street interchange. The robber displayed a knife and demanded cash. He was unable to get the cash and ran away, according to police.

Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the suspect.