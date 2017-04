PUEBLO, Colo. — A crackdown on illegal gambling in Pueblo continues.

Along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Gaming Agents, Pueblo police executed the search warrant at Rush Coffee Co. located at 1101 S. Prairie Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Officers seized a number of illegal gaming units known as “fish games,” officials said.

A man was arrested after this search, and the owners of the establishment are facing zoning and tax violations and other various misdemeanor gambling charges, according to police.

The search is part of a continuing effort to address complaints and concerns of illegal gambling in the area. Investigators previously seized machines from three other establishments in March.

Authorities are reminding the public to be aware that gambling at these types of establishments is non-regulated. As a result, none of the protections that are afforded to players at legal Colorado gaming sites, such as surveillance and tracking of wagers and payouts are not applicable.