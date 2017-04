COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was quite a show at the Air Force Academy Wednesday.

Ten French aircraft flew over the Air Force Academy Terrazzo this morning to mark the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering into World War I.

The aircraft took to the skies around 11:30 a.m., performing a slew of impressive maneuvers, including 30 transit flights and 12 demonstration flights.

Onlookers got a front row seat from the Chapel Wall.

The aircraft are on a 7-week tour of the U.S. where they will perform more air shows, meet the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels and fly over 9 symbolic monuments of the French-American relationship.