COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With spring showers in the forecast, the Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management is already preparing for flash flooding.

The city hosted a flash flood discussion Wednesday afternoon, where they walked through potential response actions during a simulated flash flooding event in the Springs.

The workshop this year was held for city staff and partner agencies, which event organizers say are actually seasoned responders to emergencies.

“The people that we have today would actually be responding if we activated the emergency event center. We’ve done this several times in the past several years. The last time we actually activated the Colorado Springs emergency event center, was Jan. 9th for the severe windstorm that we have,” said Gordon Brenner of Office of Emergency Management.

This year’s exercise also focused on specific hot spots, like the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar and Garden of the Gods.

If you’re interested in learning more, a flash flood community meeting will be held Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Chipeta Elementary School located at 2340 Ramsgate Terrace in Colorado Springs.