COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A grand jury has determined a man who injured four elementary school students when he hit them outside an elementary school in January should face charges.

On Wednesday, April 12, the grand jury returned an indictment charging 60-year-old Douglas Clubb with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury (a Class 4 felony), 3 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and 4 traffic offenses.

Clubb was taken into custody on April 13 and is currently being held on a $2,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court Monday, April 24.

On Thursday, January 12, four elementary school students were injured after being hit by a car driven by Clubb at the intersection of Chelton and Pikes Peak just outside James Monroe Elementary School. The children were in the crosswalk crossing with the light when they were hit.

All children were injured but have since been released from the hospital.