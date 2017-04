COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 7-Eleven on Tejon and Pikes Peak Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs is about to close, but you’ll still be able to get your late-night fix for another week.

Signs hanging on the windows say 7-Eleven will close next Wednesday, April 26, and “Carlie’s Convenience” will replace it.

A clerk told FOX21 the decision had nothing to do with vagrants hanging around the outside of the store.