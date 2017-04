COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman is making sure other don’t fall victim to fraud like she did.

Erin, who didn’t want us to use her last name, was duped by a door-to-door sales man last week.

“My front door was open and we were waiting for the kid’s piano teacher to come,” said Erin.

The man, who has not been identified, was trying to sell Erin magazines and books.

Security cameras from a neighbor’s home captured the man when he tried to go up to their door.

“I said, well how about I donate three books and he told me the price of $45 and I said how about $30?”

The donation of three books then turned into a $30 donation, but Erin says the man wouldn’t accept cash.

“I got my card and my 11 year old kept saying mom, don’t do it, don’t do it, and I was like it’s fine,” Erin explains.

But it wasn’t fine. After the man swiped Erin’s card several times on his cube credit card reader that was connected to his phone, he said it wouldn’t work.

Erin then told him she was done, and he left. That’s when she logged on to her account online and found a big surprise.

“Immediately there was a $495 charge on my chase credit card,” said Erin.

She called her credit card company to report the fraud immediately.

Chase told FOX21, Erin did one of the most important things – she contacted them.

“The sooner we know about it, the sooner we can try to help,” said Chase Bank.

Erin says she just doesn’t want anyone else to go through what she did.

“Now I know, and hopefully everyone else knows, there’s no reason to feel pressure to give at your door,” adds Erin.

The Federal Trade Commission says when it comes to donating to a charity, check with the specific organization before donating any money. Some scammers will use similar names and logos of a charity.

The FTC also says don’t ever give cash. If it is a scam, it’s easier to get your money back from a credit card and they say, always ask for a receipt that shows the amount of your contribution.

Colorado Springs police say if you’ve been contacted by the suspect or have more information, please call them at 719-444-7000.