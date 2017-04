COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Beyond Meat is voluntarily recalling certain bags of Feisty Crumbles because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts should not consume the recalled products.

>> Click here to see a list of the recalled products and lots.

The recalled Feisty Crumbles products were sold to multiple distributors and stores. All recalled products will be removed from the warehouses and store shelves and destroyed.

The recall was issued after the company received an allergy complaint regarding the product.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, throw them away or return them for a full refund.

If you have any questions, call Beyond Meat at 1-866-756-4112.