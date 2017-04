PUEBLO, Colo. — Looking for some new plants to adorn your home as spring swings into full gear?

The annual plant sale hosted by the Colorado Master Gardener / Supporters of Horticulture Education will take place Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado Building on the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Shop from multiple vendors with selections including native and water wise plants, hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, vegetables and more.

Only cash or checks will be accepted at the event.