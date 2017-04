COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Pet Expo is returning to the Colorado Springs Event Center on April 22 and April 23.

This year’s show will feature over 160 booths and fun activities for animal lovers.

The show will host non-stop events throughout the weekend including demonstrations, pet contests, adoptions from over 20 rescues, discount vaccines and more.

Celebrity pets including Instagram Star “Explore with Ollie” and the SuperSonic Dogs and Mutt Masters will also be providing entertainment all weekend.

The first 100 people each day will receive a free Sky Sox baseball ticket.

All pets are welcome at the expo – just bring a signed waiver.

The show will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and free for kids 16 and under.