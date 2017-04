COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Saturday shooting death of a Colorado Springs man, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Farnsworth Drive, which is in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road. The victim, 29-year-old Andrew Lawrence Swiatek Jr., was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The suspect, 19-year-old Malik Rashod Lee, was arrested Saturday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police said this is the 11th homicide this year in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there was one homicide.