COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — April is National Volunteer Month.

Special Kids Special Families (SKSF), a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit providing programming for children and adults with disabilities, thanks volunteer groups from Griffis/Blessing and Vista Grande Baptist Church for participating in their annual “Volunteer Day.”

The volunteers assisted at the SKSF Adult Services facility by helping clean buses, working in the gardens and organizing the kitchen and common areas.

“We can’t place a value on the generous time people have given us. When groups and individuals help us out, as a nonprofit, we save thousands of dollars every year, so giving time to lend a hand saves us money,” says Linda Ellegard, SKSF Executive Director. “We can’t thank our volunteers enough – they are the heart of our organization.”

Another group of 20 middle and high school students from Vista Grande Baptist Church also volunteered during their spring break at Zach’s Place, a center program of SKSF that provides respite and childcare for children with disabilities. The volunteers played games and did arts and crafts with the kids.

“I want to show my youth group how important it is to volunteer in the community and we chose Zach’s Place because of the good work they do in our area,” said Michael Lusk, Youth Pastor and head of the group.

In 2016, SKSF had over 500 volunteers assisting their programs and events, giving over 5,000 hours of time, according to SKSF officials.

SKSF offers several opportunities ranging from participating on their board or fundraising committee to helping with office / clerical work, yard work, building maintenance and transportation assistance.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email SKSF at sksf@sksfcolorado.org, or visit their website or Facebook page.