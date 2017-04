COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With over 130 teams across the nation, vintage baseball has made a comeback.

FOX21’s Lauren McDonald visited with a member of the D & RG Reds, Colorado Springs’ home team, to learn more about the team’s brand new “Field of Dreams.”

“We’ve been hoping to have a place for our own. We enjoy playing out at Rock Ledge Ranch once a year but we’d like to play in Colorado Springs more than that – so through a partnership with the arena, we’re going to hopefully get this rebuilt and play a game coming up soon,” said Roger Hadix, baseball author and historian.

The D & RG Reds are asking for community volunteers to help rebuild their new field so that it’s in playable condition before their first home game set for Saturday, June 3.

