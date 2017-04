MONUMENT, Colo. — A teen is facing multiple charges after an overnight crime spree in the Monument area, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 4 a.m., they got calls about two car burglaries in the Gleneagle area–one on Avocet Loop, and another on Tierra Drive. The victims in both burglaries told deputies people had broken into their cars and used garage door openers to get into their houses. The burglars took garage door openers and five sets of car keys.

Then, around 4:30 a.m., police got a call from a resident on Woodmoor Acres Drive in Monument. The resident told police two cars–a blue Chevy Traverse and a black Jeep Compass–had been stolen.

Deputies spotted the stolen cars at the intersection of Struthers Road and North Gate Boulevard, preparing to turn onto Interstate 25. When deputies tried to pull the cars over, they crashed into each other, according to the sheriff’s office. No sheriff’s office vehicles were involved in the crash.

After the crash, the Jeep went southbound on I-25, leading deputies on a chase which they eventually terminated. The driver of the Traverse started to go onto the Air Force Academy, then went up the Santa Fe Trail, where he crashed the SUV. He got out and ran away.

Police found the suspect, a teen boy, around 9 a.m. Deputies said multiple agencies will be filing charges against him.

Deputies are still looking for the stolen Jeep, a black 2016 Compass with Colorado license plate number WOQ 409. It has damage to its front end as a result of the crash. If you see this vehicle, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.