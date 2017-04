PUEBLO, Colo. — Good news, Pueblo Chile lovers!

You will be soon able to proudly display your love for the Pueblo Chile on your license plate.

On Tuesday, Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law HB 17-102, the bill that establishes a Pueblo Chile license plate.

Representative Daneya Esgar introduced the bill at the request of the Pueblo Chile Growers Association, which is made up of 16 different family farms.

In addition to the standard motor vehicle fees, the plate would require two one-time fees of $25. One of the fees is credited to the highway users tax fund and the other to the licensing services cash fund.

The Pueblo Chile license plate will be available starting September 2018.