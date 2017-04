COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after running away from officers in Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

Police said just before 11 p.m., they got a call about a man standing in the roadway in the area of Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle. When officers arrived, they found the man, Tyler Pedersen, standing in traffic.

Officers learned that Pederson was suspected of stealing something from a local business just minutes earlier. He also gave officers a false name, according to police. He then ran away and was chased by officers, who tased him and arrested him without further incident.