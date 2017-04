COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In conjunction with Earth Week, GOALZERO Recycling, owned by Care and Share Food Bank, will hold a free drop-off event Wednesday, April 19.

Those who have recyclable items can bring them to GOALZERO’s processing center located at 2265 Waynoka Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Collection bins will be lined up in the back of the warehouse.

Items accepted include the following:

Plastic film packaging

Plastic bags

Cardboard

#1 plastic bottles

Aluminum

Office paper

Newspapers

Magazines

