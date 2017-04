COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four local middle school students competed at the Colorado State Science Fair over the weekend.

Scott Prieve, Ellie Schueler, CoCo Kummel, and Blakely Bennett, all students at North Middle School recently took part in the fair held in Fort Collins.

Prieve, Schueler, and Kummel took first place for the projects. Bennett took second. Schueler and Bennett competed against each other, so the girls took first and second in their perspective categories.

All four have been competing in science fairs for the past few years and this year’s projects have caught the eye of some real world companies.

“I’ve talked to a few places, like at [Colorado] State Science Fair, the forest service talked to me, they really like that, and a lot of the mining companies use this” said Prieve.

“Going to different daycares, nursery schools, working with scientists who are in that field to give them information on classical conditioning and how to best work with young children to further their brain development” added Bennett.

The four competed against hundreds of other middle school students from across the state.