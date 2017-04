PARACHUTE, Colo. — A business believed to be the state’s first drive-thru marijuana shop is opening this week on none other than Thursday, April 20 – the unofficial marijuana holiday.

Customers will be able to start pulling their cars into the Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru starting at 4 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, according to the Post Independent.

Robert Goulding, a spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, tells the Associated Press they aren’t aware of any other drive-thru pot shops in Colorado.

He added that the business will have to comply with regulations that apply to every marijuana shop, meaning no one under age 21 allowed, even if they are in the back seat of the car.

Cars will also have to pass through the building – which was formerly a car wash – to get to the sale window.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.