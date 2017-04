COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to come forward with any information regarding a sexual assault suspect who taught Taekwondo at the Chapel Hills Mall.

Authorities began an investigation on the suspect, 44-year-old Glenn Lainfiesta, in early April.

He has an outstanding warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in position of trust (Class 4 felony), criminal attempt to commit sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (Class 5 felony), and unlawful sexual contact (Class 1 misdemeanor).

Lainfiesta has been working for about 2.5 years as a sparring coach at the Academy of Life and Leadership Taekwondo studio at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During his time there, he taught a number of children.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Lainfiesta or anyone who may have been victimized by him and not reported it to come forward.

If you know of Lainfiesta’s whereabouts, or believe you are a victim, contact Detective Patrick Gallagher at 719-520-7596 or via email at patrickgallagher@elpasoco.com.