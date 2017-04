COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — America’s most popular Jackpot game is turning a quarter-century old!

On Wednesday, April 19, Colorado Lottery will partner with Safeway to celebrate the milestone.

If you’re a fan of the Powerball, you can visit the Safeway located at 1121 N. Circle Drive from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and play Plinko (with any lottery purchase) for a chance to win tickets and other prizes.

Since joining Powerball in 2001, the Colorado Lottery has sold over $1.4 billion in Powerball tickets. Colorado has been home to two Powerball jackpot winners in 2007 and 2014.

Powerball first launched in April 1992 with a jackpot of $2 million and 15 state lotteries participating in the drawing. Today, the starting jackpot is $40 million with 47 states and territories participating twice a week.

Proceeds from the Colorado Lottery’s game create, enhance and protect parks, wildlife areas, trails and open space in Colorado’s outdoors.

Organizations in Colorado benefiting from the lottery include projects through Great Outdoors Colorado, the Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.