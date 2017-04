COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a woman who sprayed a Family Dollar store clerk as she was leaving with stolen items Monday.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the store located at 451 S. Circle Drive near Airport Road.

Police say the woman had a cart loaded with items and used pepper spray to force her way out of the store. She sprayed the clerk with pepper spray at the door, according to police.

She was last seen getting into a gold-colored van with license plate YQR668. The van was reported stolen Sunday.

The woman is described as a white, 20 to 30-years-old, 5 feet 7 inches, with brown hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.