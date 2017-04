COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have cited a woman after she ran a red light and hit a cruiser in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road.

According to authorities, the cruiser saw a car run a red light at the intersection and head west on Airport.

When the officer turned on his lights and sirens to proceed with enforcement for the traffic violation, a mini-van traveling south on Powers failed to yield to the cruiser and hit it, according to police.

There were no significant injuries reported. The officer was not injured.

The occupants of the mini van were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the van, Amy Lester, was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.