COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 50-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash last week, according to the El Paso Coroner’s Office.

Jose Salayandia was thrown from his truck after he lost control, hit a concrete barrier and rolled onto the MLK Bypass Thursday, April 14.

Police say Salayandia died at the scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition at the time of the crash.