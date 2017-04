COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who stole cash from a northeast Colorado Springs store Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 6000 block of Barnes Road near Powers Boulevard.

Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded cash. He fled the area with an unknown amount.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties wearing dark-colored clothing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.