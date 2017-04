EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife’s boyfriend in Black Forest was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 144 years.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney, Garihan was found guilty of all charges (except motor vehicle theft) including first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Garihan was arrested in October 2015 after authorities found his ex-wife Margaret Temple with a gunshot wound to the head. They found her boyfriend, 57-year-old Alan Havens, who had died of a gunshot wound to the head.