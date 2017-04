COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This week, all UCCS students and employees can ride Mountain Metropolitan Transit fixed-route buses for free.

The annual program is intended to introduce newcomers to the local bus system and highlight the affordability, convenience, and sustainability in taking the bus.

Students, faculty and staff simply need to show a valid I.D. card.

“This is a great way to introduce local bus service to the students, faculty and staff here at UCCS”, said Jim Spice, executive director of parking and transportation for UCCS. “Using the Mountain Metro bus system to get to school, downtown, shopping, and local attractions is an important transportation option for our community.”

Additionally, UCCS is offering free travel training classes and local business Poor Richards is offering a 10 percent discount at all four of its businesses to UCCS riders for the entire week.

The complimentary bus service runs through Friday.