COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial is growing for a Falcon High School teen who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Falcon Friday night.

Authorities say 18-year-old Michael Finley was headed westbound on Woodmen Road when he was hit by 52-year-old Michael Fay. Fay was headed eastbound on Woodmen when he tried to make a left turn in front of approaching traffic and hit Finley.

Finley died at the scene.

Fay is facing vehicular homicide charges. He was not injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe page set up for Finley by his sister, Carlie Astor, has surpassed its $15,000 goal for funeral expenses. As of Monday night, donations amount to over $20,000.

“I don’t want want my parents to have to worry about a proper memorial for my brother,” Astor writes. “He was one of the goofiest, kindest souls that I have ever known. His memory will live on in our hearts. We will get justice for Michael.”