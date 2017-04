COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Just months after opening a new store in Colorado Springs, Gordmans at Chapel Hills Mall will close their doors.

This comes after the Omaha-based discount chain filed for bankruptcy last month.

Since then, Houston-based Stage Stores, Inc. has purchased about half of Gordmans stores at a bankruptcy auction, leaving other locations to be liquidated.

Closing sales are going on now at the Chapel Hills Mall store, which will close by May 31.