COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Denver non-profit has offered a challenge grant with the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs.

The Anschutz Foundation in Denver has committed to a $100,000 challenge grant to the PFCS, saying they will donate $100,000 when PFCS reaches a similar goal.

The challenge grant was announced recently as PFCS continues efforts to raise money to buy more tactical vest packages for every CSPD officer.

So far, PFCS has raised more than $88,000, according to Kyle Hybl, the Foundation’s board chairman.

Right now more than 300 CSPD officers have received a tactical vest package.

PFCS, in conjunction with local nonprofit and equipment provider Shield 616, hopes to outfit more than 375 additional officers with the equipment.

