COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the bi-annual DEA drug take back event Saturday, April 29.

The nationwide program encourages the public to drop off excess, unused and expired controlled substances and other medications with the help of state and local law enforcement agencies.

DEA will help orchestrate the pick up of drugs obtained on the collection day and dispose of all drugs.

The drug take back event will be hosted at the following four locations:

Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Centers – 705 S. Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

UC Health Memorial Hospital North – 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Department, Station 1 – 400 Security Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility – 3255 Akers Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80922