DENVER, Colo. — Remember that “Mile 420” sign along I-70 that was repeatedly stolen?

A miniature version of that sign could be yours if you succeed in the “Mile 420” hunt, an effort part of CDOT’s Drive High, Get a DUI campaign to reduce the number of drug-related DUIs, traffic crashes and fatalities.

“This is a big week for cannabis users in Colorado and we want to make sure everyone plans ahead and stays safe,” said Sam Cole, Safety Communications Manager at CDOT. “The bottom line is that driving high is dangerous and illegal, and any amount of impairments puts you at risk for a DUI.”

CDOT and Lyft are giving out free ride credits and discounted rides this week during Denver’s 420 celebrations.

Miniature “Mile 420” signs will be hidden at the events, each with a promo code worth $42 in ride credits.

The signs will be hidden at the Red Rocks Amphitheater for “420 Eve on the Rocks: Method Man and Redman” on April 19, and the “420 on the Block” multi-venue event on south Broadway on April 20.

At each event, the Lyft team will be handing out discount ride codes to encourage and enable marijuana users to plan for safe transportation.

According to a survey conducted by CDOT, 55 percent of marijuana users said they believed it was safe to drive under the influence of marijuana.

CDOT’s Drive High,Get a DUI campaign launched in 2014 in response to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

