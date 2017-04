PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after they found skeletal remains in the debris of a brush fire near the Fountain River in Pueblo Monday.

Fire crews responded to the area near 800 Gruma Road around 1:35 p.m. in response to the fire, which surrounded a train bridge over the river, just east of the road.

Once the fire was out, fire crews first saw the remains. A short time later, Pueblo police investigators confirmed the recovery of skeletal remains. At this time they believe the remains to be that of a man.

Investigators were not able to determine how long the body had been in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or submit a tip online here.