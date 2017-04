PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Animal Services has teamed up with local veterinarians to offer free pet wellness exams and vaccinations for pets of low-income residents in Pueblo and Pueblo County.

It’s happening at the annual Pet Check on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Palace of Agriculture on the Colorado State Fairgrounds located at 1001 Beulah Avenue in Pueblo.

The event is free but requires tickets. There is a limit of two tickets (two pets) per household.

>> Click here to get tickets.

Both 1 and 3-year rabies vaccinations as well as distemper vaccines will be offered at the event.

To qualify for a 3-year rabies vaccine, pet owners must provide previous rabies vaccination certifications that can not be expired more than 30 days from April 22.

Click here for more information or call Pueblo Animal Services at 719-544-3005 ext. 2.