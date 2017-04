DENVER, Colo. — A bill allowing Colorado women to fill birth control prescriptions for a one-year supply has passed another barrier in the Senate.

Right now, women can only receive up to a three-month supply of contraception at a time. More than 90 percent of women in the U.S. use some type of birth control at some point in their lifetime, according to officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

HB 17-1186 failed in a Senate committee in 2016 but this year, the bill had bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

The 12-month contraception bill passed unanimously in the Senate State Affairs committee last week.

The bill still needs final approval in the Senate.