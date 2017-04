COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man for motor vehicle theft among other charges early Saturday and recovered multiple items including methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Cheyenne Canyon Road.

Police say an officer patrolling in the area found a stolen car parked in a dirt lot. A short time later, a second car parked next to it and

Authorities recovered a handgun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the motor vehicle theft investigation.

The suspect, 25-year-old Joshua Lopez, was arrested for motor vehicle theft, weapons charges, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to police.