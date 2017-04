A powerful photo is making the rounds on social media.

The Department of Defense tweeted this photo late last week of a couple kissing through the fence, captioning the snapshot “Some things simply cannot wait!”

They say the National Guard member had just returned from a deployment to Qatar.

Some things simply cannot wait! A @VaNationalGuard member shares a 💋 upon returning to #Roanoke following a deployment to #Qatar. pic.twitter.com/0Bf5SsuG9k — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) April 13, 2017