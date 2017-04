TRENTON, Mich. — It was raining marshmallows for Easter!

Kids scrambled through the grass to snatch up thousands of the gooey treats that were dropped from a helicopter for the 33rd annual Marshmallow Drop.

The helicopter makes three passes, dropping the treats over thousands of kids.

Since they’ve touched the ground, the kids aren’t actually supposed to eat them, but for every marshmallow they collect, they get a piece of candy!