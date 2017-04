COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man after he used a machete to hit another man in a wheelchair during an argument Saturday.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of Richards Avenue near Lake Avenue.

The suspect, 22-year-old Sean Mantz, was arguing with the victim when he grabbed a machete and hit him in the face, according to authorities.

Police say Mantz will be charged with first degree assault and crimes against at-risk persons because the victim is paralyzed from the waist down.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.