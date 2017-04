COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Daniel Carr has been swimming for more than 11 years and his fast stroke in the pool combined with an impressive IQ have drawn the attention from more than 50 colleges across the country.

The Cheyenne Mountain senior has led the Indians to state titles, broken school and state records and even qualified at the Olympic trials just last year. As he prepares to graduate, the 18-year-old says his time swimming here in Colorado Springs has equipped him with the tools he needs for the next level.

It all started when Daniel was just two-years-old, walking along side a pool with his mom.

“I didn’t have any floaties on or anything and I just kind of jumped in the pool which freaked my mom out a lot but I just came out of the water smiling at her and ever since then I just love the water,” said Carr.

Fast forward 15 years and that love for the water translated into qualifying for the 2016 Olympic trials in both the 100 and 200 meter backstroke, a feat unfortunately cut short due to the flu.

“I mean everyone wants to get to that top, top of the top, which is the Olympics, but Olympic trials was awesome,” said Carr.

Tied as the number one high school swimming recruit in the country, Daniel has committed to swim at the University of California Berkeley, one of the top division one swim programs in the country.

“Cal was the one that had the best blend of academics as well as athletics and the guys were the most genuine, loving, fun guys out of any of the guys I experienced on my other trips,” said Carr.

“He takes it seriously,” said Steve Fair, the Head Senior Coach at Pikes Peak Athletics. “This dream, this Olympic dream, swimming at a great university, this is his job and he really wants to do well at it.”

Daniel spends 18 to 20 hours a week in the pool training, a decision he says is hoping will pay off in the future.

“You know I have a love hate relationship with swimming but I love competing and I love just training with my friends,” said Carr. “Getting through hard sets with my friends. It’s the relationships that you make in this sport that make it worth it.”

“He is really dedicated to get better,” said Fair. “His work ethic is second to none. He’s one of the first kids in the pool and one of the last kids out.”

“I’m having so much fun,” said Carr.

Daniel says he looks forward to competing at Cal and that swimming in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is definitely a possibility.