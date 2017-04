KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal 3-car crash that happened Thursday night on Highway 287 near milepost 122.

Troopers say a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound on the highway when it passed a Peterbilt semi-trailer truck. After doing this, the Dodge then re-entered the northbound lane in front of a Freightliner pulling a box trailer traveling northbound.

The Freightliner collided with the Dodge and caught on fire while traveling on the shoulder of the road. The Peterbilt also collided with the Dodge, forcing the Dodge to roll and travel across the northbound lanes and onto the shoulder.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt. His identity is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Freightliner, 32-year-old Bahta Wibshet of Dallas, Texas, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 40-year-old Terekegn Abera of Las Vegas, Nevada, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 25-year-old Samuel Ramirez of Dodge City, Kansas, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.