COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs family got a little help from the community.

A Veteran, who was suddenly hospitalized could no longer care for his 15-year-old dog, Blue who was at risk of being euthanized.

To help out, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reached out to the Peak Military Care Network, who then contacted Camp Bow Wow, a local day care and boarding facility for dogs.

Camp Bow Wow was able to house Blue for three and a half months, before finding him a new home with another Veteran.

If that wasn’t enough, another local and Veteran-owned business stepped up and made much-needed repairs on the Veteran’s car, while he was hospitalized.

Ronnie’s Automotive Services was contacted by the VA and decided to lend a hand.

The owner, Ronnie Hatheway, a Veteran himself, says he’s always willing to help out the community.

“Whenever there’s a Veteran in need of help, this being the military community we are, everybody around the area that has got a good heart will stand up and take care or somebody,” said Hatheway.

Both Camp Bow Wow and Ronnie’s automotive were presented the ‘I Care’ award from both the VA and the Peak Military Care Network.