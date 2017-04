COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Road rage resulting in the injuries of two people led to the arrest of a Colorado Springs man early Saturday.

It happened just after midnight on Main Street and Holly Drive.

Troopers say a Nissan and Jeep were headed southbound on Main Street from Leta Drive when the Nissan intentionally collided with the Jeep several times. This continued until both cars came to rest in the area of Main Street and Holly Drive.

Authorities say a passenger was ejected from the Jeep and sustained injuries along with the driver.

The driver of the Nissan, 33-year-old William Rhea, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.