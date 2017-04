COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in southeastern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Clarendon Drive. Police said a motorcycle and a truck were both headed eastbound on Hancock Expressway. The motorcycle slowed down to turn left onto Clarendon Drive, and was rear-ended by the truck.

Police said the driver and passenger of the motorcycle both sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old John Newell, was evaluated for DUI and was arrested, according to police.